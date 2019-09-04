Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of Klitschko As Kyiv City State Administration Chair

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the dismissal of the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has said this at a briefing following a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We sent a submission to the Office of the President on the dismissal of Mr. Klitschko from the position that he currently holds," he said.

The chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration is appointed and dismissed by the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Volodymyr Groysman did not intend to consider the submission of Zelenskyy for the dismissal of the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.