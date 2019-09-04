Riaboshapka Brought All Employees Of Central Office Of PGO Out Of Staff - Source

Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, brought all employees of the central office of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) out of staff.

A source in the authority said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Everyone is brought out of staff," he said.

According to him, Riaboshapka also froze the activities of bodies of prosecutors self-government by 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka dismissed the Deputy Prosecutor General - Chief Military Prosecutor, Anatolii Matios.

Riaboshapka intends to dismiss all current deputies of the prosecutor general.