Ukraine Pays Out USD 444 Million Coupon On Eurobonds And Redeems Securities For USD 661 Million

Ukraine paid out USD 444 million coupon on Eurobonds and redeemed securities for USD 661 million.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a representative of one of the foreign banks.

The Ministry of Finance redeemed Eurobonds for USD 661.34 million issued in 2015.

Payments were made on September 3, since September 1 was a weekend in Ukraine, and September 2 was a weekend in the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2015, holders of 13 out of 14 issues of sovereign and state-guaranteed Eurobonds totaling USD 14.36 billion and EUR 0.6 billion supported their restructuring.

Then consent was not obtained only on Eurobonds for USD 3 billion maturing in December 2015, which were purchased by Russia.

New sovereign Eurobonds were issued on November 12, 2015 for a total of USD 11.95 billion with maturity in 2019-2027 at 7.75% per annum, and state derivatives - for USD 2.92 billion.

Interest income is accrued and paid twice a year - on March 1 and September 1, starting from March 1, 2016.