Riaboshapka Dismisses Prosecutors Of Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa And Cherkasy Regions

Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, dismissed prosecutors of Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Cherkasy regions.\r\nThe press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe dismissal orders were signed on September 3.\r\nThe prosecutor of Vinnytsia region Viacheslav Sokolovyi, of Zhytomyr region - Liubomyr Viytovych, of Odesa region - Oleh Zhuchenko, of Cherkasy region - Serhii Ovcharenko were dismissed.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka intends to dismiss all current deputies of the prosecutor general.