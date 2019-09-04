Riaboshapka Dismisses Prosecutors Of Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa And Cherkasy Regions

Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, dismissed prosecutors of Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Cherkasy regions.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The dismissal orders were signed on September 3.

The prosecutor of Vinnytsia region Viacheslav Sokolovyi, of Zhytomyr region - Liubomyr Viytovych, of Odesa region - Oleh Zhuchenko, of Cherkasy region - Serhii Ovcharenko were dismissed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka intends to dismiss all current deputies of the prosecutor general.