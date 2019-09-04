Bohdan And Leadership Of Presidential Office Start To Receive Salary In August

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and his deputies began to receive salary in August.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Bohdan's salary for August amounted to UAH 39,874.

"The official salary is UAH 16,919, the seniority allowance is UAH 4,568, the allowance for work under conditions of security restrictions is UAH 2,743, the allowance for labor intensity is UAH 8,743 and other payments (for the period of official business trips, bonuses, indexation of money income) - UAH 6,901," the response reads.

Ruslan Riaboshapka had the highest salary from the deputy heads of the Office for August - UAH 37,644.

Office deputy heads Oleksii Honcharuk and Yurii Kostiuk received a higher salary in August than President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - UAH 32,399 and UAH 31,724, respectively.

In August, deputy head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and the first deputy head Serhii Trofymov have the lowest salaries from the leadership of the Office - UAH 26,407 and UAH 25,716, respectively.

At the same time, the State Affairs Department did not respond if Vadym Prystaiko, the deputy head of the Office, received a salary in August.

In total, as of September, the State Affairs Department accrues salaries to 379 employees of the Office (Administration) of the President.

Earlier, the State Affairs Department reported that in May - July, Bohdan and the leadership of the Presidential Office did not receive salaries.

They also were not paid remuneration under civil law contracts.

Bohdan, Trofymov, Kostiuk, Riaboshapka and Tymoshenko were appointed to the Presidential Administration on May 21, Prystaiko - on May 22, and Honcharuk - on May 28.

Since June 25, all of them have been transferred to the Office of the President.

At the same time, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Honcharuk as Prime Minister, Prystaiko as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on August 30, Zelenskyy appointed Riaboshapka as Prosecutor General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy’s salary for August amounted to UAH 28,000.