Appeal Court Upholds Refusal To Seize Yuschenko’s Property

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the refusal to arrest the property of former president Viktor Yuschenko.

Yuschenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court made the relevant decision on Monday, September 2.

Besides, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) simultaneously filed another similar petition to the trial court for the seizure of Yuschenko’s property, which was also refused.

The report notes that at the end of September the court of appeal should consider another complaint of the PGO against another decision of the Pecherskyi Court, which also refused to put an arrest of Yuschenko’s property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to seize Yuschenko’s property.

The PGO served Yuschenko with suspicion of embezzling UAH 540 million and complicity in the takeover of the Mezhyhiria residence by Yanukovych.