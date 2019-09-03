subscribe to newsletter
03 September 2019, Tuesday, 17:49 12
Poroshenko Not Appears For Interrogation In SBI

Petro Poroshenko, the former President, the current Member of the Verkhovna Rada (European Solidarity) did not appear for interrogation in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Roman Truba, the SBI director, announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, his lawyer came to the SBI and explained that Poroshenko works in the Parliament and cannot come for interrogation.

Truba does not exclude that such argumentation will be used as a cliché during subsequent absenteeism in the SBI.

He noted that since Poroshenko has parliamentary immunity, it is impossible to force him to appear in the SBI.

At that, the SBI will send Poroshenko a second summons to call for interrogation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Security Service (SBU) summoned Poroshenko for interrogation on September 3.

