Servant Of The People To Initiate Enshrinement Of President’s Right To Appoint Energy Commission’s Chair In Co

The Servant of the People party faction intends to initiate enshrinement in the Constitution of the right of the President to appoint chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities.

Faction member Danylo Hetmantsev has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada intends to consider the termination of the parliamentary immunity.