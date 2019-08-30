Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 609 Million In July

The deficit of the current account of balance of payments in July made USD 609 million or 4.4% of the gross domestic product (in July 2018 the indicators were USD 990 million or 8.4% of the GDP).\r\nThis follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine.\r\nThe export of goods was growing much faster over their import: 20.3% and 9.6% respectively.\r\nIn June 2019, the import of goods rose by 6.3% and their export decreased by 5.2%.\r\nIn the first seven months of 2019, the deficit of the current account made USD 864 million or 1.1% of the GDP.\r\nThe export of goods brought USD 4 billion.\r\nThe major growth factor was the increase in exportation of foodstuff (36.5%).\r\nThe volumes of commodity import amounted to USD 5.5 billion.\r\nThe volumes of energy import decreased by 10.1% (in June – 11.2%).\r\nNon-energy import rose by 16.5% (in June – 13.1%).\r\nThe biggest growth was shown by the import of engineering products (36%).\r\nThe net inflow of funds on the financial account made USD 1.9 billion and was conditioned by the inflow on portfolio investments.\r\nIn the first seven months of 2019, the net inflow of funds on the financial account made USD 2.9 billion, while it was USD 1.8 billion a year ago.\r\nThe surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 1.3 billion which facilitated increase in the international reserves.\r\nAs at August 1, 2019, the volume of international reserves made USD 21.8 billion.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 was USD 4.7 billion, the balance of payments surplus was USD 2.9 billion.