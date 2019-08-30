Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 609 Million In July

The deficit of the current account of balance of payments in July made USD 609 million or 4.4% of the gross domestic product (in July 2018 the indicators were USD 990 million or 8.4% of the GDP).

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The export of goods was growing much faster over their import: 20.3% and 9.6% respectively.

In June 2019, the import of goods rose by 6.3% and their export decreased by 5.2%.

In the first seven months of 2019, the deficit of the current account made USD 864 million or 1.1% of the GDP.

The export of goods brought USD 4 billion.

The major growth factor was the increase in exportation of foodstuff (36.5%).

The volumes of commodity import amounted to USD 5.5 billion.

The volumes of energy import decreased by 10.1% (in June – 11.2%).

Non-energy import rose by 16.5% (in June – 13.1%).

The biggest growth was shown by the import of engineering products (36%).

The net inflow of funds on the financial account made USD 1.9 billion and was conditioned by the inflow on portfolio investments.

In the first seven months of 2019, the net inflow of funds on the financial account made USD 2.9 billion, while it was USD 1.8 billion a year ago.

The surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 1.3 billion which facilitated increase in the international reserves.

As at August 1, 2019, the volume of international reserves made USD 21.8 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 was USD 4.7 billion, the balance of payments surplus was USD 2.9 billion.