Court Approves Plea Agreement Of Ex-Head Of Prime Minister's Protocol Yezhov Accused Of High Treason, Sentences Him To 3 Years And 28 Days In Prison

30 August 2019, Friday, 13:05
On August 22, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv approved the plea agreement of former head of the protocol of the Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Stanyslav Yezhov, accused of cooperating with Russian secret services, and sentenced him to three years and 28 days in prison without confiscation of property.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court declared Yezhov guilty of commission of a crime envisioned by Article 28, Section 2 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Besides, the court released his property, in particular, an apartment, a vehicle and other belongings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had released Yezhov accused of cooperating with Russian secret services.

On December 20, 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained Yezhov suspected of working for Russian secret services.

