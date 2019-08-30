Zelenskyy Appoints Riaboshapka As Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ruslan Riaboshapka as the prosecutor general.\r\nThis follows from respective presidential decree 638 dated August 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nWith another decree, President Zelenskyy dismissed Riaboshapka as a deputy head of the Presidential Office.\r\nThe President of Ukraine also dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation approved the dismissal of Lutsenko and the appointment of Riaboshapka.