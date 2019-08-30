subscribe to newsletter
25 25.35
27.55 28.3
˟
30 August 2019, Friday, 12:52 15
Politics 2019-08-30T23:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Riaboshapka As Prosecutor General

Zelenskyy Appoints Riaboshapka As Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ruslan Riaboshapka as the prosecutor general.

This follows from respective presidential decree 638 dated August 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With another decree, President Zelenskyy dismissed Riaboshapka as a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

The President of Ukraine also dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation approved the dismissal of Lutsenko and the appointment of Riaboshapka.

Больше новостей о: President Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko Ruslan Riaboshapka Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok