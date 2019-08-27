NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Non-Declaration Of Property Worth UAH 1.3 Million By NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi

NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Non-Declaration Of Property Worth UAH 1.3 Million By NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secreta

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged non-declaration of property worth UAH 1.3 million by former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

The case is opened under Article 366-1 (declaration of false information) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) passed the case against Hladkovskyi to the NACB.