NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Non-Declaration Of Property Worth UAH 1.3 Million By NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged non-declaration of property worth UAH 1.3 million by former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi.\r\nUkrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.\r\nThe case is opened under Article 366-1 (declaration of false information) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) passed the case against Hladkovskyi to the NACB.