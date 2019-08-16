Kyiv Airport was recognized the best in the “Airports up to 4 million passengers capacity” category at Routes Silk Road 2019

Kyiv Airport was recognized the best in the “Airports up to 4 million passengers capacity” category at Routes

As reported on the official website of Routes, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) was recognized the best in the category "Airports with up to 4 million passengers capacity" at the international aviation forum Routes Silk Road-2019.

A large-scale event, uniting hundreds of powerful players in the aviation industry, took place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

To recap, the Kyiv airport is 90% owned by the Ukrainian entrepreneur, the founder of the UFuture investment group VasylKhmelnitsky. “My company consolidated 90% of the shares of the Kyiv Airport, and the last deal on the purchase of shares was closed about three years ago. The rest of the shares belong to the managing partner, who is responsible for the management of the object, ” the businessman said in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper.

According to him, the management reinvests all the profits from the activities of the Kyiv airport in the development of the air gate. “I do not take part in operating activities of all my businesses, but I deal with strategic issues and the development of new innovative ideas,” emphasized Vasyl Khmelnitsky.

Earlier in an interview with Epravda newspaper, he said that in the case of the Kyiv airport, he is a “ partner of the city”, and he invested UAH 630 million in the construction of a new terminal. “This is a positive public-private partnership project,” said the founder of UFuture.

In 2018, within the framework of the V International Aviation Conference and Exhibition "Aerocongress-2018", the Association of Ukrainian Airports chose "Kyiv" as the best airport in the country in the category "More than 300,000 passengers served per year."

