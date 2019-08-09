SBI Classifies Information On Poroshenko’s Cases

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has classified the information on the criminal cases involving former president, Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from the SBI's reply to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The news agency has addressed the SBI to request naming of persons the SBI was planning to question within the framework of the said criminal cases.

The SBI responded that the parties to the criminal cases under Chapter 3 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine were the prosecution and defense team.

Besides, the SBI refused to inform if it planned to question member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko; former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov; Minister of Defense, Stepan Poltorak; and Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has opened a criminal case upon alleged unlawful actions of border guards and customs officers during execution of Poroshenko’s trip to the Maldives in January 2018.