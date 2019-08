President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Volodymyr Kravchenko as Commander of the Joint Forces Operation.

This is stated in Decree No. 579 of August 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kravchenko is Lieutenant-General, previously was the commander of the North operational command.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointed him commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces.