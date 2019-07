Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has reappointed Yurii Danylchenko as the prosecutor of Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from a source in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Danylchenko was reappointed to the post of the prosecutor of the region by an order in July according to the recommendation of the Prosecutors' Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danylchenko has been a prosecutor since August 2014.