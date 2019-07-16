Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language Comes Into Force

The Law on Provision of Functioning of Ukrainian as Official Language came into force.

It was published in the official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada, Holos Ukrainy, on May 16 and came into force on July 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

However, some provisions of the law come into force in stages until 2030.

Thus, the provision on passing the exam for the level of proficiency in the state language in obtaining Ukrainian citizenship comes into force on July 16, 2021.

The provision of the law that the language of external independent testing based on the results of acquiring a complete secondary education and entrance examinations is the state language, except for external independent testing in foreign languages, will enter into force on January 1, 2030.

The provision on the Ukrainian language, as mandatory for dissertations, scientific works, conferences, will take effect from July 16, 2020.

Mandatory use of the Ukrainian language, as mandatory for cinema, theaters, museums and all public events, comes into force on July 16, 2021.

State and municipal theaters should provide translation of performances into the Ukrainian language, which can be carried out with the help of subtitles, sound translation, as well as another method.

At the same time, the use of other languages ​​during cultural, artistic and entertainment events is permitted if this is justified by the artistic or creative intent of the event organizer, as well as in the implementation of the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities.

It is noted that these requirements do not apply to the use of languages ​​during the playing of songs, musical compositions with text.

Also, the use of the Ukrainian language as compulsory for print publications will come into force for national editions after 2.5 years, and for local ones after 5 years (from July 16, 2024).

At the same time, newspapers and magazines can be published in several language versions, one of which should be Ukrainian.

Publishing houses will have to publish at least 50% of its products in the Ukrainian language, except for publishing products in indigenous languages, and also places of distribution should have at least 50% of printed products in the Ukrainian language from July 16, 2021.

Besides, online media will be required to have a Ukrainian version, and at the same time it should be loaded by default from July 16, 2022.

Enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership that work with customers and consumers should serve in the Ukrainian language from January 16, 2021.

At the same time, information in the service sector can be duplicated in another language at the request of customers.

The use of the Ukrainian language as mandatory in the design and technical documentation will be mandatory from July 16, 2020.

From January 16, 2020, the Ukrainian language will also be mandatory in advertising.

The provision on the use of the Ukrainian language as mandatory in the workflow of healthcare institutions comes into force on July 16, 2020.

Ukrainian language will be required for the names of airports, ports, stations, stops, names of vehicles from July 16, 2020.

The use of the Ukrainian language as mandatory for statutory documents, correspondence and reporting of legal entities, public organizations, and political parties will come into force on July 16, 2020.

Also, the weekly volume of broadcasting of national or regional media in Ukrainian should be at least 90% (for local media - 80%) of the total duration of programs and/or films in each time interval between 07:00 a.m. and 06:00 p.m. and between 06:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. from July 16, 2024.

Provisions on the implementation of state control over the use of the Ukrainian language by the Ombudsperson for the protection of the state language with the imposition of fines in case of violations will take effect 6 months after the appointment of the Ombudsperson by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Also, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which provide for new structures of administrative offenses and provide an opportunity for the Ombudsperson to bring violators of the language law to administrative responsibility come into force on July 16, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law On Provision of Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language, on May 15 it was signed by former President Petro Poroshenko and on May 16 it was officially published.