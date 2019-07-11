Interpol issues international "wanted" notice for Lev Khlyavich, co-owner of "Boris" medical centers in the Ukraine

Lev Khlyavich, co-owner of "Boris" medical centers in the Ukraine, was put on the Interpol’s "wanted" list. A so called Interpol "red notice" was issued for Khliavich stating "fugitive wanted for prosecution". The arrest warrant was issued back in January 2019 but – as reported by sources within law enforcement agencies - was not made public in the interests of investigation. Law enforcement planned to detain Hliavicth while he was outside the Ukraine. Evedence suggests that Khliavitch attempted to flee to Lithuania after learning of Interpol’s action, but made it back to Ukraine for fear of being arrested.

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine and Armenia opened criminal cases against Khlyavitch for extortion, forgery, serious fraud, false accusations and tax evasion. In Ukraine the Hliavitch’s case is being investigated jointly by the National Police Chief Investigations Directorate and the State Bureau of Investigations. It is claimed that Hliavitch together with accomplices used threats and forged documents to extort 10 000 000 US Dollars from Armenian businessmen. Sources claim that they are Sergey and Nikolai Sarkisovs, who over the last years reside in Europe and the U.S.

Khiavitch is also wanted in Armenia and the FBI recently took interest in this high profile case. Agent reports suggest that Khliavich frequently visits the U.S. and contacts local organized crime.

"Boris" medical clinics so far declined to comment. There is limited information about Khliavich. In Ukraine he is known as a businessman and professional poker player. Based on public records he was subject to criminal investigation in 2000 in respect of forgery and illegal sales of statutory insurance policies to foreign tourists in Crimea, primarily from Turkey.