subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.4 29.1
˟
10 July 2019, Wednesday, 14:04 20
Economy 2019-07-10T18:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Monetary Base Up 3.8% To UAH 445.1 Billion In June

Monetary Base Up 3.8% To UAH 445.1 Billion In June

In June 2018, the monetary base, which includes hard money in circulation off banks, banks' reserve money and other money, according to current data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), rose by 3.8% from UAH 428.692 billion as at June 1 to UAH 445.084 billion as at July 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has increased by 2.1% from UAH 435.798 billion.

In June, the monetary base rose by 2.2% from UAH 1,259.920 billion as at June 1 to UAH 1,288.034 billion as at July 1, and since January 1, 2019, it has risen by 0.8% from UAH 1,277.6 billion.

In compliance with the NBU's latest data, the amount of cash in circulation in June rose by 3.1% from UAH 349.283 billion as at June 1 to UAH 360.276 billion as at July 1, and in the year to date, it has decreased by 0.9% from UAH 363.629 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.

In 2017, monetary supply increased by 9.6% from UAH 1,102.762 billion.

Больше новостей о: NBU money monetary base

Archive
News
Economy Ministry: Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In June Down 8.7% To USD 196.4 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 17:43
NBU Reveals 21 Illegal Exchange Offices In April-June 17:39
NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration 17:35
Cabinet Introduces Mandatory Training For People Wishing To Adopt Children 17:33
Cabinet Establishes Gradual Increase In Minimum Salary Of Teacher To 4 Living Wages From 2023 17:30
more news
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels 18:05
48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas 17:58
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
Gas Price For Household Consumers Not To Grow In Fall – Groysman 17:55
more news
NBU Cancels Dividend Repatriation Limit 13:50
Court Refuses To Arrest Yuschenko’s Property 14:15
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
Cabinet Approves Reorganization Of Eastern OMEP Through Its Joining To Energoatom 14:19
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok