Monetary Base Up 3.8% To UAH 445.1 Billion In June

In June 2018, the monetary base, which includes hard money in circulation off banks, banks' reserve money and other money, according to current data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), rose by 3.8% from UAH 428.692 billion as at June 1 to UAH 445.084 billion as at July 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has increased by 2.1% from UAH 435.798 billion.

In June, the monetary base rose by 2.2% from UAH 1,259.920 billion as at June 1 to UAH 1,288.034 billion as at July 1, and since January 1, 2019, it has risen by 0.8% from UAH 1,277.6 billion.

In compliance with the NBU's latest data, the amount of cash in circulation in June rose by 3.1% from UAH 349.283 billion as at June 1 to UAH 360.276 billion as at July 1, and in the year to date, it has decreased by 0.9% from UAH 363.629 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.

In 2017, monetary supply increased by 9.6% from UAH 1,102.762 billion.