Vasyl Khmelnytsky: The state must control customs and taxes so that all entrepreneurs are on an equal footing

At the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Forum, which was held in Kiev on June 22, the founder of the investment group UFuture stated that for the success of Ukraine and its investment attractiveness, all businesspeople should run only “white” business.

"There is black, gray and white business. The state should help create equal conditions for all businesspeople, because if run white business and 50% of my competitors prefer “black“ business and do not pay taxes, then how I can compete with them? I want the state to have more control over the customs, taxes, so that everyone works according to the law. Then it will be effective, "said VasylKhmelnytsky in the panel discussion “Investing. How to raise money. "

Other participants in the discussion - ex-deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Natalia Nikolskaya and business representatives Vitaly Antonov and Sergei Vaskov also called for small and medium-sized businesses to refuse shadow business because in the long run, it is more profitable. Foreign investors will invest money in Ukrainian business only if all documents are properly drawn up.

"The shadow economy is the source of all our problems. It annihilates the country ", - concluded the founder of OKKO Group Vitaly Antonov, president of the "Galnaftogaz"group.

The Forum brought together about 800 participants - representatives of small and medium businesses in Ukraine.

Vasyl Khmelnytsky is the founder of the investment group UFuture, which includes the UDP development company specializing in major infrastructure projects, the second largest international airport in Kyiv -the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport, national operator of outdoor advertising "RTM-Ukraine", industrial park "Bila Tserkva".

The group also includes innovative businesses such as UDP Renewables, which builds ready-to-operate and develops under its own control solar power plants, the pharmaceutical company BIOFARMA, innovative parks UNIT.City and LvivTech.City. UFuture supports social projects in the field of education and economics, including the Kiev International Economic Forum (CMEF), the School of Small and Medium Business, the innovative programming school UNIT.Factory, the Lean Institute of Ukraine.