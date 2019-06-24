subscribe to newsletter
26.05 26.4
29.15 29.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates
24 June 2019, Monday, 13:24 33
Politics 2019-06-25T01:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates

Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates

Former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili intends to appeal against the refusal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register all MP candidates from his political party.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Yesterday, the CEC refused to register the New Forces Movement for the election, our list... But I hope that under the conditions of President Zelenskyy, we will be able, nevertheless, to break through such idiocy. You have to understand that they are finding fault with the legal details, but we simply have the best lawyers... Therefore, they, morons, don’t want any changes, but they’ll have to, they’ll have to obey anyway... We’ll make it through anyway, we’ll still go to the polls with our list and we will still be winning, because the country needs changes," he said.

Respective video address was recorded by Saakashvili at the Boryspil International Airport on his way to Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC refused to register all candidates from the New Forces Movement.

Больше новостей о: election Verkhovna Rada Saakashvili Mikheil Saakashvili CEC New Forces Movement snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Dismisses Shmytko As Head Of SBU Directorate In Crimea 18:42
Zelenskyy Appoints Leros His Adviser 18:39
SBI Asking Court To Arrest Police Officer Suspected Of Murdering Civic Position Activist Komarnytskyi In Vinnytsia 18:15
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
more news
The regulatory base for the launch of a new electricity market on July 1 is 100% ready - NEURC adopted the necessary regulations 17:32
Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary 13:18
Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates 13:24
Kniazev Dismisses National Police Main Vinnytsia Region Department Head And Deputy Head Pedos And Sokirian Over Murdering Of Civic Position Activist By Police Officers 13:31
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
more news
Zelenskyy Relieves Zhytomyr Governor Hundych, Rivne Governor Muliarenko, Cherkasy Governor Velbivets, Appoints Acting Governors 18:02
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
Kniazev Dismisses National Police Main Vinnytsia Region Department Head And Deputy Head Pedos And Sokirian Over Murdering Of Civic Position Activist By Police Officers 13:31
Court Of Appeal Unblocks Tender For Position Of State Customs Service Head – Finance Ministry 17:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok