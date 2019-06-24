Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates

Former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili intends to appeal against the refusal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register all MP candidates from his political party.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Yesterday, the CEC refused to register the New Forces Movement for the election, our list... But I hope that under the conditions of President Zelenskyy, we will be able, nevertheless, to break through such idiocy. You have to understand that they are finding fault with the legal details, but we simply have the best lawyers... Therefore, they, morons, don’t want any changes, but they’ll have to, they’ll have to obey anyway... We’ll make it through anyway, we’ll still go to the polls with our list and we will still be winning, because the country needs changes," he said.

Respective video address was recorded by Saakashvili at the Boryspil International Airport on his way to Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC refused to register all candidates from the New Forces Movement.