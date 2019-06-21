State Aviation Service To Fine Air Companies For Improper Servicing Of Passengers In Case Of Flight Delays Or Cancellation

State Aviation Service To Fine Air Companies For Improper Servicing Of Passengers In Case Of Flight Delays Or

The State Aviation Service intends to fine air companies for improper servicing of passengers in case of flight delays or cancellation.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister, Yurii Lavreniuk, said this at a meeting of the aviation committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has obliged tour operators to check information about the time of flights eight and two hours before flights themselves, and in case of more than four-hour delays to inform about such delays via their websites.