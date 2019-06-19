subscribe to newsletter
  Groysman signed a decree that keeps low tariffs for the population in the new electricity market - media
19 June 2019, Wednesday, 13:45
Groysman signed a decree that keeps low tariffs for the population in the new electricity market - media

On the official website of the government, a decree “On Amendments to the Regulation on the imposition of special duties of participants in the electricity market to ensure public interests in the operation of the electricity market” is published. This resolution makes changes to the Regulation on the imposition of special duties (PSO), approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 5, 2019 No. 483.

This was reported at online edition "Obozrevatel".

According to sources in the Cabinet of Ministers, in order to ensure an effective mechanism for performing the PSO function, a meeting was held with the main market participants, at which an optimal compromise was agreed. To perform the functions of PSO for the population, it was decided to appoint a separate operator - the state enterprise "Guaranteed Buyer". Thus, the SE "Guaranteed Buyer" will be a specialized enterprise for the implementation of the PSO function for both the "RES" and the households.

A full-scale launch of a new model of the wholesale market is scheduled for July 1, 2019. The transition is provided by the law "On the electricity market", adopted in 2017.

The law envisages the introduction of a new competitive market model and the provisions of the Third Energy Package of the EU, including unbundling  both electricity transmission and electricity distribution operators.

In early June, Vladimir Groysman said that it is important for the government that the electricity price for households does not rise when the market starts. "Here the law gives us the opportunity to limit the price, and we will do it," he added. In addition, the prime minister noted that the price for industry should also not increase significantly.

As previously reported, Ukraine maintains one of the lowest electricity tariffs for the population in Europe. The weighted average tariff for households in Ukraine is UAH 1.03 per 1 kWh, while the same average price per kilowatt-hour in the EU countries is at the level of UAH 6.
