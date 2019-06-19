subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.75
˟
19 June 2019, Wednesday, 12:22 20
Politics 2019-06-20T01:15:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Priamyi TV Channel’s Owner Makeenko Denies Channel’s Sale

Priamyi TV Channel’s Owner Makeenko Denies Channel’s Sale

Owner of the Priamyi TV channel, Volodymyr Makeenko, has denied information spread by some mass media about alleged sale of the channel.

This follows from the statement posted on the TV channel’s website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Makeenko calls the said information a planned provocation linked to active political processes in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition bloc faction, Taras Kozak, became a sole owner of the ZIK TV channel.

Earlier, he had become the owner of the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine TV channel.

The People's Front parliamentary faction is calling on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) over the acquisition of the ZIK TV channel by MP Kozak.

Больше новостей о: sale TV channel Priamyi Volodymyr Makeenko

Archive
News
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
SBU Informs Former DPR "Defense Minister" Strelkov, 3 Other Militants On Terrorism Suspicion In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash Case 18:03
International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov 17:57
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups 17:51
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder 17:46
more news
Medvedchuk: Russia Not Aggressor, Crimea Ukraine’s Territory 12:36
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process 13:05
General Staff: 82,000 Russian Soldiers In Donbas, In Crimea, Along Ukrainian Border 17:32
Ex-U.S. Ambassador Taylor Returns To Ukraine As Charge D'affaires Ad Interim 13:11
Zelenskyy: Normandy Format Meeting Scheduled For July 17:28
more news
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder 17:46
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process 13:05
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups 17:51
International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov 17:57
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok