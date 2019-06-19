Priamyi TV Channel’s Owner Makeenko Denies Channel’s Sale

Owner of the Priamyi TV channel, Volodymyr Makeenko, has denied information spread by some mass media about alleged sale of the channel.

This follows from the statement posted on the TV channel’s website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Makeenko calls the said information a planned provocation linked to active political processes in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition bloc faction, Taras Kozak, became a sole owner of the ZIK TV channel.

Earlier, he had become the owner of the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine TV channel.

The People's Front parliamentary faction is calling on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) over the acquisition of the ZIK TV channel by MP Kozak.