Constitutional Court Has No Draft Ruling On Constitutionality Of Rada’s Disbandment Yet – Source

There is no any draft ruling of the Constitutional Court in the case upon constitutionality of the Verkhovna Rada's disbandment yet.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

According to the source, no ruling will be passed before June 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the Constitutional Court started considering the constitutionality of the Rada’s disbandment.