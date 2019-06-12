Court Again Arrests Suspect Of Organizing Social Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) Murder

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv once again arrested a suspect of organizing the murder of a public activist Vitalii Oleshko (Sarmat call sign), who had previously been released from custody.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Syhyda was arrested for one month," a PGO official said.

The court made the decision on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers forcibly delivered a suspect of organizing the murder of a public activist Vitalii Oleshko (Sarmat) to Kyiv for selecting a preventive measure.