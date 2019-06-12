Presidential Rada Envoy Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi’s Team Considering Option Of Introducing 2-Chamber Parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team is considering the option of introducing a two-chamber parliament.

Zelenskyi’s representative in the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk stated this in an interview with the RBK Ukraine publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is one of the possible options that we will consider. We are not ready to ignore the opinion that citizens expressed in 2000. There were four questions at the time, including the questions of two chambers and reduction of the number of parliamentarians," he said.

According to Stefanchuk, the presidential team cannot ignore the fact that majority supported introduction of a two-chamber parliament in the 2000 referendum.

The presidential representative said it was necessary to reduce the number of parliamentarians.

According to him, the upper chamber of the parliament could be elected through the majority system and the lower through the proportional system.

"When we had 52 million people in the country at the time of gaining independence, 450 parliamentarians could be justified. Therefore, we are raising the issue of the need for a population census. We want to understand the human resources in Ukraine and then calculate the optimum number of parliamentarians based on the European standards of representation," said Stefanchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Stefanchuk announced on June 9 that Zelenskyi intended to submit a draft law on criminalization of non-personal voting by parliamentarians to the parliament in the near future.