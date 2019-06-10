Ukraine Starts Road Show Of Eurobonds

On Monday, June 10, Ukraine began a road show of Eurobonds.\r\nThe Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe Ministry of Finance attracted BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International for joint organization and as joint bookrunners to hold a series of meetings with investors investing in fixed income securities.\r\nMeetings with investors will take place in London (United Kingdom), Frankfurt, Munich (both - Germany) and Milan (Italy) starting June 10.\r\nIn addition, on June 11, at 2:15 p.m. UKT, communication with investors in a call format will take place.\r\nAfter that, Ukraine will issue government foreign loan bonds with a seven-year circulation term under rule 144А \/ Regulation S, denominated in euros.\r\nFCA \/ ICMA provisions also apply.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, the Ministry of Finance redeemed the first issue of government foreign loan bonds guaranteed by the United States.