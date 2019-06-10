subscribe to newsletter
Ukraine Starts Road Show Of Eurobonds

On Monday, June 10, Ukraine began a road show of Eurobonds.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Finance attracted BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International for joint organization and as joint bookrunners to hold a series of meetings with investors investing in fixed income securities.

Meetings with investors will take place in London (United Kingdom), Frankfurt, Munich (both - Germany) and Milan (Italy) starting June 10.

In addition, on June 11, at 2:15 p.m. UKT, communication with investors in a call format will take place.

After that, Ukraine will issue government foreign loan bonds with a seven-year circulation term under rule 144А / Regulation S, denominated in euros.

FCA / ICMA provisions also apply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, the Ministry of Finance redeemed the first issue of government foreign loan bonds guaranteed by the United States.

