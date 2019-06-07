Opposition Bloc, Peace And Development Party, Ours, Revival, Trust The Deeds Parties Unite To Run For Parliament

Opposition Bloc, Peace And Development Party, Ours, Revival, Trust The Deeds Parties Unite To Run For Parliame

The Opposition Bloc, Party of Peace and Development, Nashi [Ours], Vidrodzhennia [Revival] and Trust the Deeds parties have united to participate in the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada.

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Vikul announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have united! The Opposition Bloc, the Party of Peace and Development, the Ours, the Revival and the Trust the Deeds. We go to the election together to restore peace, economy and return people to wealth,” he wrote .

He has also declared that the newly created association intends to decentralize and abolish "anti-people reforms."

