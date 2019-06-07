subscribe to newsletter
  Opposition Bloc, Peace And Development Party, Ours, Revival, Trust The Deeds Parties Unite To Run For Parliament
Opposition Bloc, Peace And Development Party, Ours, Revival, Trust The Deeds Parties Unite To Run For Parliament

The Opposition Bloc, Party of Peace and Development, Nashi [Ours], Vidrodzhennia [Revival] and Trust the Deeds parties have united to participate in the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada.

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Vikul announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have united! The Opposition Bloc, the Party of Peace and Development, the Ours, the Revival and the Trust the Deeds. We go to the election together to restore peace, economy and return people to wealth,” he wrote .

He has also declared that the newly created association intends to decentralize and abolish "anti-people reforms."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the founder of the Opposition Platform - For Life association Yurii Boiko, Member of Parliament Vadim Rabinovich, chairman of the political council of the party Viktor Medvedchuk, MP Natalia Korolevska and MP Serhii Liovochkin have headed the list of the Opposition Platform - For Life party for the snap parliamentary election.

