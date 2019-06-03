Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine

Vasyl Khmelnitsky's UDP Renewables Company has entered into an agreement that amounts to EUR 30.6 million with the Spanish company ACCIONA on the construction of two SPP in the Odessa region. The businessman announced this on his Facebook page, noting that the power plants will be able to produce 55 GW of energy per year.

"The new plants will produce heat, light, electricity for 23,000 Ukrainian families, and at the same time will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 53,000 tons per year," Khmelnitsky writes. - But what I am most pleased about is the partnership with the world leader ACCIONA. Such global players come to Ukraine not only with their investments, but they also share experience and standards of business process organization. "

As previously reported, the first project of the Spanish energy giant in the Ukrainian market was Dymerskaya SPP in the Kiev region with a total peak capacitance of 57.6 MW. UDP Renewables put the first stage of this SPP into operation in 2018.

"It is in such projects with a very demanding international partner that our team is growing and learning to work with the highest standards of quality," says Sergey Yevtushenko, managing partner of UDP Renewables. "It is the opportunity to learn how to work with global standards that I consider the greatest value of our partnership with the Spanish. »

ACCIONA is a Spanish conglomerate specializing in large infrastructure and renewable energy projects. The company has 30 years of experience and representative offices in more than 40 countries. In 2018, ACCIONA's revenue amounted to about 7.5 billion euros.

UDP Renewables is an investment and development company that operates in the field of renewable energy. By diversifying its resources and location of its facilities, UDP Renewables plans to become one of the largest producers of clean energy in Ukraine by the year 2022 with power plants of total capacity of more than 300 MW. UDP Renewables is part of the UFuture investment group, which unites companies and social projects of Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Khmelnitsky, and it has formed a portfolio of assets in many areas - from real estate, infrastructure and industry to innovative parks, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals.