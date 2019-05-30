Preliminary Hearing On Arrest Of Gazprom's Assets In Luxemburg Will Be In June 2019

The preliminary hearing on the arrest of assets of Gazprom (Russia) in Luxemburg will be in June 2019.

This is said in the quarterly report of Gazprom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It reads that the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company sent notifications to outlets of major banks on arrest of assets of Gazprom on February 15, 2019.

On April 15, Gazprom appealed against the arrest of its assets.

The report reads that the preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia links continuation of the gas transit through Ukraine with political stability and agreements between Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazprom.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is ready to reduce the size of its claim against the Gazprom gas company (Russia) from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for transit of natural gas through Ukraine is concluded.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev had said that the company was willing to withdraw or amend the claim it filed against the Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in connection with their contract for transit of natural gas through Ukraine if a long-term contract for gas transit was concluded.

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a claim with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on July 6, 2018, asking the Arbitration Institute to revise the gas transit tariff under its contract with Gazprom, and tentatively assessed its monetary claim at USD 11.58 billion, excluding interest.