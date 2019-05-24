subscribe to newsletter
24 May 2019, Friday
Politics 2019-05-24T19:16:00+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Interrogates MP Leschenko

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) interrogated Member of Parliament Serhii Leschenko (independent).

Head of Special Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Serhii Horbatiuk said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, he was interrogated," said Horbatiuk.

According to the Head of Special Investigations Department, the interrogation took place on May 23.

Leschenko testified in cases involving former adviser to former President Viktor Yanukovych, Paul Manafort, including in the case of the so-called Black Ledger of Party of Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal proceedings against MP Leschenko on suspicion of accepting bribes for lobbying of business interests.

Prosecutor General's Office is preparing suspicion to Leschenko in the disclosure by the MP of the data of the pre-trial investigation.

