23 May 2019, Thursday, 17:45 15
Politics 2019-05-24T06:36:29+03:00
Ukrainian news
Central Election Commission Lacks Time For Holding Tender Procedures For Snap Rada Elections

The Central Election Commission will not be able to hold tender procedures before the snap parliamentary elections set for July 21.

Tetiana Slypachuk, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission, said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that 58 days is not enough for holding tenders in compliance with the law.

In particular, the Central Election Commission will not be able to print ballot papers.

She called on the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to take measures as soon as possible to introduce amendments to the tender legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tetiana Slypachuk says the electoral process of the snap parliamentary elections will begin on May 24.

The decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and scheduling of the snap parliamentary election for July 21 took effect on May 23.

