subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • 57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum
16 May 2019, Thursday, 13:57 18
Politics 2019-05-16T16:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready

57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum

A total of 57% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; the Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center are ready to take part in the referendum and vote for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

About 19% support reinstatement of pragmatic, economic relations with Russia and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

A total of 13.6% of the questioned pollees would not take part in the referendum.

The poll was conducted between April 30 and May 10.

A total of 3,000 respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed +-1.8%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 53.7% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center consider that President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s major goal on the post of the President will be to deprive Ukrainian parliamentarians of their immunity.

The second most important goal (40.9%) is to start negotiations with the Russian Federation and DPR and LPR militants on termination of the war in Donbas and return of the territory to Ukraine.

A total of 49.7% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center have expressed their confidence that the situation in Ukraine will soon improve.

Besides, a total of 39.9% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.9% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and 10.6% - for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

Больше новостей о: poll referendum accession to European Union

Archive
News
Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16 14:03
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M. 14:00
57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum 13:57
Singer Vakarchuk To Take Part In Parliamentary Election With His Holos Party 13:55
IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21 13:50
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Parubiy Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 17:44
Lutsenko: Decision To Serve Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Money Laundering Lawful 18:01
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok