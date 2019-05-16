57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum

A total of 57% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; the Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center are ready to take part in the referendum and vote for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

About 19% support reinstatement of pragmatic, economic relations with Russia and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

A total of 13.6% of the questioned pollees would not take part in the referendum.

The poll was conducted between April 30 and May 10.

A total of 3,000 respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed +-1.8%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 53.7% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center consider that President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s major goal on the post of the President will be to deprive Ukrainian parliamentarians of their immunity.

The second most important goal (40.9%) is to start negotiations with the Russian Federation and DPR and LPR militants on termination of the war in Donbas and return of the territory to Ukraine.

A total of 49.7% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center have expressed their confidence that the situation in Ukraine will soon improve.

Besides, a total of 39.9% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute; Rating sociological group; and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.9% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and 10.6% - for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party at the forthcoming parliamentary election.