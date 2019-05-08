subscribe to newsletter
08 May 2019
One more saved life: Ukrainian pilots in DR Congo evacuated a hard-injured serviceman of local armed forces

Ukrainian helicopters in DR Congo have proven themselves as the most dreadful weapon in the hands of the United Nations Mission in the country. At the same time, dozens of lives are saved by Ukrainian national contingent in DR Congo - both local civilians and service members of partner countries.

Recently, one of our helicopter crews, , was urgently tasked by the Mission with the evacuation of a serviceman of the local armed forces. In the course of his duties, the fighter received a serious blast trauma. Together with the South African contingent medical staff, the Ukrainian helicopter arrived immediately to an evacuation point near the village of Camango. At the time of the arrival, the casualty was in the mind, but in an emergency condition and was not able to move by himself. It wasn’t possible to get to the nearest medical facility by land transport faster than for three hours. South African colleagues noticed that a person in such a condition would not survived this route. However, servicemen of the Ukrainian national contingent handed the injured to the hands of medical personnel at the airfield of Beni only thirty minutes after his delivery onboard.

Ukraine, as an active member of the United Nations Organization, greatly enhances the capabilities of peacekeeping and security missions, and the experience and ability of Ukrainian service members to work effectively with contingents of partner countries are often critical to the success of operations.

18th Separate Helicopter Detachment Assistant Commander on communications with mass media, Captain Andrii Ostapiuk

 

