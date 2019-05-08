subscribe to newsletter
08 May 2019, Wednesday
Politics 2019-05-08T08:55:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kaletnik sould be removed from the wanted list - court

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court satisfied the complaint of the representative of Igor Kaletnik and ordered the Prosecutor General's Office to cancel him from the list of wanted persons. The court recognized the illegality of the actions of the General Prosecutor's Office and, by another decision, recognized, that the criminal proceedings under the so-called «dictatorial laws» are a political persecution of the former deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Kaletnik’s lawyer Irina Zalyubovskaya on her page on Facebook.

This is not the first court decision in the case of Igor Kaletnik on the last period.

As reported, on April 2, the Kyiv's Pechersky District Court ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to begin criminal proceedings on PGO prosecutors, who exceeded their official authority and did not comply with previous court decisions to terminate the criminal prosecution of Kaletnik.

«Such actions of prosecutors are illegal and contrary to the norms of law. The PGO prosecutors pursued Kaletnik, following the instructions of the leadership», said lawyer. According to her, at present, the State Bureau of Investigations should investigate and identify all, who were involved in organizations the crimes against her client.
