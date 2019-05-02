Legendary board №90: helicopter repaired after being shot in Donbas and successfully fulfills tasks in DR Congo

On August 7, 2014, one of the tragic, but heroic for Ukraine pages of the Ukrainian-Russian war was unfolding - fightings for Savur-Mohyla. That day, the Mi-8 crew, under command of Major Volodymyr Shlyukharchuk, was tasked with the evacuation of heavy-wounded fighters in an area of strategically important height. Those days, Ukrainian pilots carried out dozens of combat missions every day, but for one officer, that flight was the last. Not far from the evacuation area, the enemy’s subversive group was awaiting. Our Mi-8 then "caught" 74 bullets, 24 of which engaged the crew cabin. The last words of the pilot-navigator captain Dmytro Artsylenko were: "Something is wrong, let's go 500 to the right". This very maneuver allowed crew commander to withdraw the board out of the fire, in spite of the wounded arm and leg that refused to work. For onboard gunners it gave an opportunity to suppress the enemy with fire. As a result, Volodymyr was able to get to a relatively safe landing site and land the helicopter, which at that moment refused one of the engines, the communications disappeared, there were holes in the fuel system. This was the board number 90. Captain Dmytro Artsylenko died five days later, without coming to mind, at the Dnipro hospital. The on-board technician and crew commander passed rehabilitation after injuries and successfully returned to the ranks.

As for the helicopter itself, it also went through recovery and a year later returned to the ranks of one of the Army Aviation brigades. Today, the "Iron Bird" successfully performs all the tasks of the Ukrainian National Contingent of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo, now with the board number 861. For the first few months it has dozens of accomplished tasks and hundreds of flight hours. On this board, Ukrainian crews worked out a variety of tasks of different degrees of difficulty. Ironically, among them - thecasualties evacuation from the battlefield. "Legend," as it is nicknamed here, gives our military pilots the opportunity to demonstrate flying mastership in the eyes of the international community. That’s why decorating Ukrainian peacekeepers with UN medals on April 12this year, the Force Commander of MONUSCO said: " Your presence in this territory is providing us with an opportunity to accomplish the noble and responsible tasks to ensure peace and stability in the DRC, which the Ukrainian peacekeepers are honorably performing."

The “Legend” with its seventy-four patches, is a daily reminder that Ukrainian warriors are hardened in the worst flames – the flames of war.