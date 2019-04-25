World’s first cyborg Neil Harbisson gives a lecture in Kyiv

British visionary artist and composer Neil Harbisson, 34, who is considered to be the first officially recognized cyborg in the world, gave a lecture in Kyiv on April 23. He came to Ukraine on the invitation of the Zagoriys family within the framework of the #MeeTheFuture project.

Due to the congenital achromatopsia, Neil can’t see colors. In 2003 he implanted an antenna with microchips in his head – the device allowed him to hear the sound vibrations of colors.

“Mahatma Gandhi said once: be the change that you wish to see in the world. That’s exactly what this man did. He saw the world in a way he wanted to and became the first human cyborg,” Glib Zagoriy, the owner of the PrJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa said as he introduced Neil Harbisson to the audience.

He pointed out that Neil feels the range of colors, invisible to ordinary people.

During his lecture, Neil Harbisson confessed that in his childhood he was trying to ignore the existence of colors. But it was hard for him because people around were constantly talking about colors.

“I’ve found out that in 1675 Isaac Newton created a theory, in which he tied every color of the rainbow to the musical note. I got interested in a connection of color with a sound. Every color has its own frequency and this frequency has its sound. Therefore I should create a system that allows hearing a sound of color – that’s what I exactly did in 2004,” Neil explained.

Neil is confident that cyber body modifications can be used in different ways. In particular - medicine. For example, he feels ultraviolet and therefore he can understand when it is safe to sunbath and when the sun is dangerous for him.

Cyber modification helps in scientific research: with the help of NASA transmitters, Neil studies the colors of space. “There are many colors I haven’t heard on Earth,” Harbisson said.

Moreover, the new technology allows humankind to understand nature around better.

Also, the new technologies will allow people to understand the world, the nature around them better.

“We could make a contact with other species because they do have many senses, we don’t,” Harbisson said as an example.

The cyborg also sees an ethical moment in the modification of the human body: the more feeling and options the human body has, the lesser a human will need to change the world around him.

“If you have a night vision, you won’t waste energy to create artificial light. If you can control the body temperature, you won’t need heaters. It is more ethical to change yourself, not the world around you,” Harbisson thinks.

Glib Zagoriy pointed out that he also sees a possible direction of the personalized medicine of the future development in cyber modifications of the human body.

“We must be ready that a tomorrow will be here in a second. Moreover, my company has been already not only looking into modern technology but also started actively investing in it,” the owner of Darnitsa said.

#MeeTheFuture – is the cycle of lectures, initiated and supported by the Zagoriy Family Foundation. The main goal of the project is to introduce the active and creative part of the Ukrainian society to the latest economic, social, technological, cultural, psychological and media trends setters.

The organizers stated that they deliver the outstanding samples of future in Ukraine.

The cycle started by the series of lectures of the Berkeley Business School of the University of California (USA) and the co-founder of the Silicon Valley-based company TeleSenseNaeem Zafar. At the end of September 2018, the professor gave a lecture at the conference Business Wisdom Summit in Kyiv and also at the Kyiv School of Economics.

There he spoke in front of the Anti-terroristic operation veterans- listeners of the entrepreneurship course, also supported by the Zagoriy Family Foundation.

On October 9 2018 Alexander Bard, a visioner, futurologist, and the author of the bestseller “ Netocracy - The New Power Elite And Life After Capitalism” and also a member of the Army of Lovers band gave a lecture within the framework of the project.