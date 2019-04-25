subscribe to newsletter
  • European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic Ready To Host Trilateral Talks On Gas Transit From Russia To EU Through Ukraine In May
25 April 2019, Thursday, 13:23 23
Politics 2019-04-25T21:30:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic Ready To Host Trilateral Talks On Gas Transit From Russia To EU Through Ukraine In May

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic says he is ready to host the next round of the trilateral talks among Ukraine, the European Union, and Russia on gas transit through Ukraine in May 2019.

He wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'm set to host the next round of trilateral talks in coming weeks. Therefore, following the recent elections in Ukraine, I reached out to Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and I welcome the country's determination to stay engaged. Now, reaching out to Russia, too," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, is expecting the gas transit negotiations between the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom to resume in May after the presidential election in Ukraine.

Russia links further gas transit via Ukraine with political stability and achievement of agreements between Naftogaz and Gazprom.

Naftogaz is ready to cut its claims as to Gazprom from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if the party signs a long-term gas transit agreement with Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Russia Ukraine European Union European Commission gas gas transit Maros Sefcovic trilateral talks

