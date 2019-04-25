TCG Fails To Arrive At Agreement On Easter Ceasefire In Donetsk And Luhansk Regions

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the Donbas conflict (Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Russian Federation) has failed for the first time to arrive at an agreement on the Easter ceasefire.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, announced this at a plenary session meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian delegation refused to take responsibility for observation of ceasefire on the Donbas during the Easter holiday and virtually disrupted all agreements on the Easter ceasefire," she said.

According to her, the Russian delegation learned from the Ukrainian delegation at the meeting in Minsk about the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin to simplify the procedure of giving Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, 2019, Russia refused to support ceasefire on Donbas during the Easter holidays.