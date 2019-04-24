subscribe to newsletter
  NACB Launches Investigation Into Possible Misappropriation Of Cinema Agency Funds By Zelenskyi's Kinokvartal Company
24 April 2019, Wednesday, 18:06
NACB Launches Investigation Into Possible Misappropriation Of Cinema Agency Funds By Zelenskyi’s Kinokvartal Company

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has launched an investigation into possible misappropriation of the State Cinema Affairs Agency’s funds by president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s Kinokvartal company.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director Artem Sytnyk announced this at a meeting of the parliament’s anti-corruption committee, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Association of Volunteers organization filed a statement with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in early April, accusing the Kinokvartal company of corruption.

According to the statement, the State Cinema Affairs Agency financed 49% of the budget for one of the company’s movies.

The Association of Volunteers alleged that the condition for financing the movie was that it should be made entirely in the Ukrainian language, but Zelenskyi’s company did not fulfill this condition. According to the Association of Volunteers, this is tantamount to misappropriation of state funds.

Sytnyk said that detectives analyzed the case and decided not to launch criminal proceedings because they found no evidence of a crime.

The Association of Volunteers appealed to a court, which ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open proceedings in connection with possible misappropriation and embezzlement of money by officials of the Kinokvartal company and the State Cinema Affairs Agency.

The Security Service of Ukraine has also launched criminal proceedings in connection with claims that that militants with the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and Russian intelligence services financed Zelenskyi’s presidential election campaign.

Больше новостей о: NACB investigation Volodymyr Zelenskyi State Cinema Affairs Agency Kinokvartal

