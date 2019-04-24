Ukraine Appeals To UN Security Council Over Russia's Simplification of Citizenship Procedure For Donbas Residents

Ukraine Appeals To UN Security Council Over Russia's Simplification of Citizenship Procedure For Donbas Reside

Ukraine’s representative office at the United Nations has appealed to the United Nations Security Council over Russia's violation of the Minsk agreements through its decision to simplify the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the non-government controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On Poroshenko’s instructions, we have already appealed to the UN Security Council. This bold step violates the Minsk agreements that the Security Council approved,” he twitted.

Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin described this Russian decision as a continuation of its aggression and called on Ukrainian citizens in the non-government controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions not to accept Russian passports.

“Russia has deprived you of the present, and now it is encroaching on your future,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree making it easier for residents of the non-government controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to obtain Russian citizenship on April 24.