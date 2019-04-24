Vice President Pence: Trump Looking Forward To Working With Administration Of Zelenskyi To Support Ukraine

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says President of the United States Donald Trump is looking forward to working with the administration of President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi to support Ukraine.\r\nHe wrote this in Twitter on April 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n"Spoke to President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine today to congratulate him on his victory. The President and I look forward to working with his administration to support a strong, democratic, and prosperous Ukraine," he wrote.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the United States Donald Trump has congratulated presidential candidate \/ actor \/ TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on the victory in the presidential election 2019 and assured of further support to Ukraine.