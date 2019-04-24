PGO's Investigation Department: Poroshenko Has Not Signed Protocol Of His Interrogation As Witness On Maidan Cases Yet

PGO's Investigation Department: Poroshenko Has Not Signed Protocol Of His Interrogation As Witness On Maidan C

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office, says President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has not signed the protocol of his interrogation as a witness on the Maidan cases yet.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the protocol has been handed through the prosecutor general [Yurii Lutsenko] seven times, but it was never signed.

"The reasons for this are not clear," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, 2016, the Prosecutor General's Office interrogated President Poroshenko as a witness within cases on crimes against activists of the Euromaidan.