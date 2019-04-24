Putin Simplifies Naturalization Of Donbas Residents By Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has simplified the procedure of naturalization by Russia for residents of the occupied territories of Donbas.

Respective decree dated April 24 has already been posted on the official website of the Kremlin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the document, persons permanently living in the territories of some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine have the right to apply for naturalization in the Russian Federation.

Respective applications have to be considered not longer than three months from the date of submission.

The decree takes effect from the day of its official publishing.

In compliance with the effective Russian legislation, to receive Russia's citizenship in compliance with general order, a person has to uninterruptedly live in the territory of the Russian Federation for five years; have official source of income; reject citizenship of another country; and pass a Russian language exam.

In some cases, the term on the mandatory five-year living requirements can be cut to one year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), adopted the law to simplify naturalization of Ukrainians.

In 2017, Russia naturalized a total of 85,100 Ukrainians.