PGO Will Arrest Yanukovych Immediately On His Arrival In Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine will arrest former president Viktor Yanukovych on his arrival in Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I welcome the intention of Yanukovych to return to Ukraine," he wrote.

Yurii Lutsenko is looking forward to Yanukovych's arrival to see him arrested.

Yanukovych's lawyers have said he was intending to return to Ukraine after the change of the government in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yanukovych has congratulated Volodymyr Zelenskyi on his election as the President of Ukraine.

On January 24, 2019, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison for high treason.