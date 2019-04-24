Court Refuses To Suspend Minister Avakov

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has refused to suspend Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov as a provisional measure during consideration of a lawsuit alleging his unlawful acts.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv received a lawsuit alleging unlawful acts by Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov.

The court received a lawsuit against Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Minister Arsen Avakov, in which the plaintiff wanted the court to declare their actions and inactions unlawful.

In particular, the plaintiff wanted the court to declare unlawful Avakov's actions related to the provisions of Article 7 of the Law on the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, which sets requirements for members of the government, particularly the requirement to know the Ukrainian language.

In addition, the plaintiff wanted the court to declare Groysman’s failure to exercise control over the activities of the minister of interior affairs unlawful.

The plaintiff also wanted the court to order the prime minister to submit a motion for Avakov’s dismissal to the Verkhovna Rada.