  Zelenskyi's Team Urges Cabinet To Hold Negotiations With IMF On Cutting Gas Price For Population From May 1
24 April 2019, Wednesday, 13:39 15
Zelenskyi's Team Urges Cabinet To Hold Negotiations With IMF On Cutting Gas Price For Population From May 1

The team of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who won in the presidential election in Ukraine on April 21, urges the Cabinet of Ministers and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company to hold negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce gas price for population from May 1 instead of increasing the price in compliance with Ukraine's commitments.

The statement of the team is posted on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the past four months the gas price in Europe was reducing and now the gas price for population in Ukraine is higher than the price at European exchanges. We are calling on the Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers to hold consultations on the matter with the IMF," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed to cut the gas price for population and heating companies for May by 3.5% to UAH 8,247 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Naftogaz CEO Andrii Kobolev took part in the meeting.

On November 1, 2018, the gas price for population and heating companies increased by 23% to UAH 8,549 per 1,000 cubic meters.

