  NBU Council Approves Transfer Of UAH 64.9 Billion To State Budget By NBU In 2019
23 April 2019, Tuesday, 17:32 13
Economy 2019-04-23T17:34:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Council Approves Transfer Of UAH 64.9 Billion To State Budget By NBU In 2019

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has approved the transfer by the NBU of UAH 64.9 billion to the state budget in 2019.

The head of the NBU Council, Bohdan Danylyshyn, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 23, the Council of the NBU approved the annual financial statements and estimates of the regulator for 2018.

The liabilities of the NBU to the state budget for 2018 in the amount of UAH 64,878,456,239.04 were approved.

Based on the results of the discussion, the following decisions were also taken: to take note of the opinion of the Deloitte & Touche USK audit firm on the consolidated financial statements of the National Bank for 2018; approved the report on the execution of the estimated administrative costs for 2018; approved the consolidated financial statements of the National Bank for 2018; it was decided to take note of the consolidated report on the management of the National Bank for the year ending on December 31, 2018.

In addition, a decision was taken to allocate UAH 3,565,661,406.87 to form general reserves of the National Bank's own capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier, the planned profit of the NBU, which is to be transferred to the state budget, according to the law on the state budget 2019 is UAH 47.6 billion.

