Competition Commission Elects Deputy Finance Minister Verlanov Chairman Of State Tax Service

23 April 2019
The competition commission for selecting senior civil servants has elected Deputy Minister of Finance Serhii Verlanov as the chairman of the State Tax Service.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting on Tuesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Verlanov graduated from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv with a degree in law in 2003.

He was a lawyer at PwC from November 2008 to June 2015.

He was a partner at the Sayenko Kharenko law firm from July 2015 to July 2018.

He was the co-chairman of the legal committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine from 2015 to 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers announced competitions for chairpersons of the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service on March 20.

Former chairman of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov and former head of the Kharkiv Tax Administration Stanislav Denysiuk has asked a court to block the competition for the post of chairman of the State Tax Service.

